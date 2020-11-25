Search

Lindsey Vonn prefers heat to the cold!

Updated: 25 November, 2020 08:17 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn prefers warmer weather over snow

America's skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has revealed that though her profession requires her to spend most of her time in snow-clad mountains, she prefers a warmer climate.

Revealing things very few people know about her, she told Us Weekly magazine: "I hate the cold [even though I] spent most of my life in it. My bedroom is never clean. I never unpack my suitcases when I get home."

Vonn explained that though she and her National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban have been together since 2017, they could never go skiing together. "In the three years that we've been together, I've never [gone] skiing with PK. We haven't been able to due to work [commitments]," said Vonn.

Meanwhile, the Olympic champion claims that she is a better driver than her fiance. "I'm also not a morning person — middle of the day is where I thrive. I'm a better driver than my fiance. Before PK came along, I slept with all three of my dogs in my bed. Lucy is the best snuggler," she remarked.

