Lindsey Vonn sells her Colorado home; shares emotional Instagram post
Meanwhile, Lindsey urged the people of Vail to go and check on the house even when she is not around.
American skiing great Lindsey Vonn bid an emotional goodbye to Vail, Colorado after selling her 7,000 square feet home recently. According to a report in vaildaily.com, Lindsey had purchased her East Vail property in 2014.
On Saturday, Lindsey wrote to her two million Instagram followers: "Selling my home [called Lindsey] and moving away from Vail was one of the hardest things I've ever done. I have so many amazing memories that I will take with me forever. My family is still in Vail and I will come back, that is for sure. However, the time for ski racing in my life has come to an end and I need to move on."
View this post on Instagram
Selling my home and moving away from Vail was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I had so many amazing memories that I will take with me forever. My family is still in Vail and I will come back, that is for sure. However, the time for ski racing in my life has come to an end and I need to move on. Being around skiing is hard right now; it reminds me of my injuries and of pain. Hopefully one day that will change. Thank you to everyone who supported me in Vail. You have always welcomed me with open arms and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that. Vail is a ski racing town with so much history and I am happy to share just a very small part of that with you. So until I see you again, please make a few runs on “Lindsey’s” for me ...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Love you all *** Part of the article I put in the @vaildaily . Link in bio *** THANK YOU VAIL Dear Vail Valley Community, I am sad to say that I have sold my Vail home this month. I want to personally thank each and every member of the community who supported me throughout my career.When I moved from Minnesota to Vail with my family I was 12 years old. My father, who also moved to Vail as a young ski racer to train with his long-time friend Pepi Gramshammer, knew how much of an impact it could make on me. Going from a small hill in Minnesota to Colorado was the turning point of my career. With the help of Ski Club Vail, I developed the confidence and love for speed that helped me to win the Olympic downhill, 43 Downhill World Cup races, and finish my career with a total of 82 World Cup wins. When I passed 63 wins,“International” on Vail Mountain was renamed after me and it will always be the greatest gift I have ever received. If you told 15-year-old me slipping the course for the 1999 World Championships that this would one day be my namesake, I would have never believed you. What makes it so special is that “Lindsey’s” is not just mine, it can be shared and experienced by anyone brave enough to ski down it. My grandfather passed down his love for the sport to his kids, my father to his, and I hope to spark and pass down that passion to future generations, too. I did not know at 12 years old what ...
Meanwhile, Lindsey urged the people of Vail to go and check on the house even when she is not around. "So until I see you again, please make a few runs on "Lindsey's" for me...Love you all," she added.
On the personal front, Lindsey Vonn is engaged to professional ice hockey player PK Subban. The couple began dating in June 2018 and a year later in August 2019, the two got engaged. Moreover, on Christmas Day 2019, Lindsey Vonn proposed to her fiance PK Subban.
Lindsey Vonn previously dated golf legend Tiger Woods. They began dating in 2013, a year after they met but split in 2015. Vonn then dated NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith from 2016-2017.
Lindsey Vonn was previously married to her fellow 2002 Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn from 2007-2011.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe