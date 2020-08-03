Lindsey Vonn sells her Colorado home; shares emotional Instagram post

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn bid an emotional goodbye to Vail, Colorado after selling her 7,000 square feet home recently. According to a report in vaildaily.com, Lindsey had purchased her East Vail property in 2014.

On Saturday, Lindsey wrote to her two million Instagram followers: "Selling my home [called Lindsey] and moving away from Vail was one of the hardest things I've ever done. I have so many amazing memories that I will take with me forever. My family is still in Vail and I will come back, that is for sure. However, the time for ski racing in my life has come to an end and I need to move on."

Meanwhile, Lindsey urged the people of Vail to go and check on the house even when she is not around. "So until I see you again, please make a few runs on "Lindsey's" for me...Love you all," she added.

On the personal front, Lindsey Vonn is engaged to professional ice hockey player PK Subban. The couple began dating in June 2018 and a year later in August 2019, the two got engaged. Moreover, on Christmas Day 2019, Lindsey Vonn proposed to her fiance PK Subban.

Lindsey Vonn previously dated golf legend Tiger Woods. They began dating in 2013, a year after they met but split in 2015. Vonn then dated NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith from 2016-2017.

Lindsey Vonn was previously married to her fellow 2002 Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn from 2007-2011.

