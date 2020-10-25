Lindsey Vonn shares a strong message on body positivity: I'm not size zero

Former American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has shared a strong message on body positivity after receiving negative comments about her appearance on social media. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Vonn wrote: "I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems. Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me. I'm a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt."

She urged women to accept their natural body. "I'm not a size zero and that's perfectly fine with me. One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey. So to anyone who is feeling self conscious or down about their appearance, stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say. Let's keep up the culture of body positivity going," she said.

