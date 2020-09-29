Lindsey Vonn's dogs attacked by porcupines at home. See photos

American ski legend Lindsey Vonn's dogs were badly hurt after a scuffle with porcupines recently.

Vonn, 35, posted this picture of her dogs with quills on their spouts on social media and wrote: "My boys got into some trouble over the weekend. They ran out of the house and chased after a porcupine, as boys do."

The Olympic champ added that she's grateful to all who helped her pet pooches recover from the ugly episode: "Incredibly thankful that they are OK. I greatly appreciate my family and friends for helping them make it home safe and sound."

