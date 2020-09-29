Lindsey Vonn's dogs attacked by porcupines at home. See photos
Vonn, 35, posted this picture of her dogs with quills on their spouts on social media and wrote: "My boys got into some trouble over the weekend. They ran out of the house and chased after a porcupine, as boys do."
American ski legend Lindsey Vonn's dogs were badly hurt after a scuffle with porcupines recently.
View this post on Instagram
So... my boys got into some trouble over the weekend ðÂÂ³ðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ¼âÂÂï¸Â They ran out of the house and chased after a porcupine... as boys do ðÂÂÂIncredibly thankful that they are ok. I greatly appreciate my family and friends for helping them make it home safe and the love and care that they got from White Pine Vet ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» You guys are the best!
The Olympic champ added that she's grateful to all who helped her pet pooches recover from the ugly episode: "Incredibly thankful that they are OK. I greatly appreciate my family and friends for helping them make it home safe and sound."
