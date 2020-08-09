Lindsey Vonn's pet project

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn is set to host a dog adventure series, The Pack. According to hollywoodreporter.com, the episodes were filmed for Amazon earlier this year and will follow 12 participating teams (each comprising a dog owner and pet).

The teams will travel around the world and face challenges designed by veterinarians and certified dog experts. The winning duo will be richer by $500,000 (approx R3.75 crore) and they can donate $250,000 (approx R1.87 crore) to an animal charity of their choice.

"I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad, has been the love of my dogs.

"Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life's adventures and I'm excited for everyone to watch and cheer these incredible contestants and their beloved companions," she remarked.

On Friday, Lindsey Instagrammed this picture (left) with Lucy for her two million followers and wrote: "I travelled the world for skiing...and now for our new show, The Pack. Thankful to everyone who believed in me and helped make this show a reality."

