Lion star Sunny Pawar: Friends used to send notes over WhatsApp

The most striking memory we have of Sunny Pawar is his endearing recreation of the Lion King scene at the 2017 Academy Awards with host Jimmy Kimmel. The child actor, now 11, is grabbing eyeballs again with his performance in Chippa, which dropped on Netflix.

"The best part about Lion [2016] and Chippa was that I could travel to the international film festivals and meet renowned celebrities. Shooting for Chippa in Kolkata was a novel experience, even though it was my second time in the city. It is pulsating with tradition and rich culture," marvels Pawar, who gorged on Kolkata's famous street food.



Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel in Lion

Pawar's life has witnessed a turnaround post the Oscar-nominated film. With his father who doubles up as his manager, he sifts through the offers carefully, and has so far been part of Sacred Games, the Marathi film Aa Bb Kk and the short film, To Remember Me By. Even though he considers himself "blessed" to have got such exposure at an early age, juggling films and school is not easy. "Most shoots were scheduled during my vacations. On the rare occasion that I would be required to shoot during the semester, the director used to provide a letter to the school for permission. My friends used to send the notes over WhatsApp. When I would resume school, I used to work doubly hard to catch up on my studies."

Four years since Lion, he rues that he has lost touch with co-stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. "Dev and Nicole were nice to me during every interaction.



After Lion, I haven't been able to connect with them regularly. I look forward to working with them again in the near future."

