Lionel Messi: Barcelona will fight for everything post 6-1 win over Sevilla

"But in no way is this the case. This team wants to fight for all three titles, as is the obligation of Barca every year."

Barca's Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Sevilla with Luis Suarez on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi believes Barcelona showed their appetite for the Copa del Rey by blowing away Sevilla 6-1 on Wednesday to pull off a brilliant comeback and book their place in the semi-finals.

Sevilla had won the first leg 2-0 but their lead was wiped out within 31 minutes at the Camp Nou, after Philippe Coutinho scored a penalty, before Ivan Rakitic poked in a second. Coutinho headed in his second and Sergi Roberto added a fourth, only for Guilherme Arana to give Sevilla brief hope. Luis Suarez and Messi wrapped up the win.

Some had suggested Barcelona would be relieved to exit the Copa del Rey to focus fully on La Liga and the Champions League but Messi said their display had silenced the doubters. "It was said that we had given up in the cup, that we didn't want it," Messi said. "But in no way is this the case. This team wants to fight for all three titles, as is the obligation of Barca every year."

