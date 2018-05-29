Lionel Messi: I wish to hang out with my family normally

Argentine football team captain Lionel Messi says he does pay a price for being famous as he often misses out on small things that he would like to do when he is out with his family

Argentine football team captain Lionel Messi says he does pay a price for being famous as he often misses out on small things that he would like to do when he is out with his family. "I am grateful for the treatment people give me, but it is true that sometimes I would like to go unnoticed. More than anything, when I'm with my family, I'd like to hang out with them normally," he told Spanish newspaper Marca.

"I like to buy clothes, but I don't like to go to the shops. I buy a lot online. When I try to go to a shopping mall or walk somewhere, I always go fast, so as not to stop. I go, I enter the premises, I do what I have to do and I go out. And when I go with Antonella Roccuzzo [wife] or with the kids, you cannot stop. And if you start to stop, you cannot leave. Then you have to duck your head," Lionel Messi added.

