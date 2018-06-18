Lionel Messi: Penalty was painful, I'm responsible

Lionel Messi called for calm and said admitted that Argentina "must improve a lot" after failing to beat Iceland at the World Cup, partly thanks to his "painful" miss from the penalty spot

Argentina captain Lionel Messi after the 1-1 draw against Iceland. Pic/AFP

Despite enduring a miserable opening to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Argentina's captain says there is no need to go "crazy". Lionel Messi called for calm and said admitted that Argentina "must improve a lot" after failing to beat Iceland at the World Cup, partly thanks to his "painful" miss from the penalty spot.

Argentina's opening match at Russia 2018 ended in a 1-1 draw in Moscow after Alfred Finnbogason's historic goal cancelled out Sergio Aguero's opener in Saturday's Group D meeting. Lionel Messi was denied by Hannes Thor Halldorsson when he took a second-half spot-kick — and he recorded 11 shots in the game without beating Iceland's goalkeeper.

Argentina's captain, a three-time beaten finalist at major tournaments with his country since 2014, does not want to panic after Iceland claimed a major scalp on their World Cup bow. "It was hard for us to break, it's not easy when a rival plays so far back," Messi told reporters.

"The penalty was painful, I feel responsible. We do not have to go crazy, we deserved to win, but must improve a lot, now we have to be calm." Lionel Messi, 30, has now failed to convert four of his last seven penalties for club and country. But he is ready to look ahead to Argentina's next match, against Croatia on Thursday. "This is the beginning and we knew it would not be easy We deserved to win, we were superior to Iceland. We're going to beat Croatia."

