Lisa Haydon and baby boy Zack are on vacay mode; see photos
Lisa Haydon has been having the time of her life with her family - husband Dino and son Zack Lalvani. Her recent Instagram posts will surely bring a smile to your face
If you thought Lisa Haydon liked to travel, well, you should take a look at her little munchkin, Zack. Zack, born on May 17, 2017, is the apple of the eye of mum Lisa and dad Dino. Lisa, who made a mark in the movie Queen alongside Kangana Ranaut, got married to Dino Lalvani, a British businessman, in 2016.
Looks like Lisa Haydon and family is out on vacation at someplace which looks amazing from the photo that the actress has shared on Instagram. Lisa also shared a video of Zack lugging his bag around, clearly impatient to get to his holiday destination. Lisa captioned the video: "#KidsGoingPlaces"
Isn't that the most adorable thing you've seen today? Zack, waddling along with his blue dinosaur bag in his cute navy blue tracksuit - even the coldest heart would melt!
Lisa Haydon also shared her own picture from the vacay, and we must say, the mama looks drop-dead gorgeous and so relaxed! She captioned the picture: "48 hours and 2 red eye flights later #andthenwestretch #youcantsitwithus"
Lisa Haydon frequently shares pictures of herself with husband Dino and son Zack on social media. We love how the family of three seems so in sync with each other.
Check out a few other posts from Lisa Haydon's Instagram:
Very proud of how we pulled off this weekends camping trip. Spending 4 hours in the equipment store figuring out the right tent for a family, testing the lightest mattresses to carry with most sleeping comfort- efforts aside, our comfort level was extremely lowðÂÂÂ. Camping on the beach looks a lot better than it feels. Yet, struggling to keep our fire going in extreme wind, trying to explain to our son that this is our whole house for now, and we must not throw sand in it as we have to sleep in it, being attacked by wild boars, plus carrying the weight of our children up and down a mountain- all feels surreal. And as our only toilet paper roll flapped in the wind hanging from a piece of metal off our make-shift stove I reminded myself that “Simplicity is the ultimate Sophistication”. Of course no one needed reminding come sunrise ðÂÂÂ
Two years ago on this spot of beach we said yes to a whole new life. Thank you for making me a much better .... tennis player(what doesn’t kill you makes you strongerðÂÂÂ). You have truly taught me what it means to be.... a Gypsy.. and You are hands down the worlds best... Instagram photographer. Jokes aside, happy anniversary, best dad, tech visionary and always full of surprises— out there acing life! We Love YOU xx p.s. Zack is a happy kid I promise. This picture nutshells how he feels about family photos where his parents struggle to look good while he nails blue steel in every shot ðÂÂÂ
