Lisa Haydon and baby boy Zack are on vacay mode; see photos

Lisa Haydon has been having the time of her life with her family - husband Dino and son Zack Lalvani. Her recent Instagram posts will surely bring a smile to your face

Lisa Haydon and Zack Lalvani. Pic/instagram.com/lisahaydon

If you thought Lisa Haydon liked to travel, well, you should take a look at her little munchkin, Zack. Zack, born on May 17, 2017, is the apple of the eye of mum Lisa and dad Dino. Lisa, who made a mark in the movie Queen alongside Kangana Ranaut, got married to Dino Lalvani, a British businessman, in 2016.

Looks like Lisa Haydon and family is out on vacation at someplace which looks amazing from the photo that the actress has shared on Instagram. Lisa also shared a video of Zack lugging his bag around, clearly impatient to get to his holiday destination. Lisa captioned the video: "#KidsGoingPlaces"

Isn't that the most adorable thing you've seen today? Zack, waddling along with his blue dinosaur bag in his cute navy blue tracksuit - even the coldest heart would melt!

Lisa Haydon also shared her own picture from the vacay, and we must say, the mama looks drop-dead gorgeous and so relaxed! She captioned the picture: "48 hours and 2 red eye flights later #andthenwestretch #youcantsitwithus"

Lisa Haydon frequently shares pictures of herself with husband Dino and son Zack on social media. We love how the family of three seems so in sync with each other.

Check out a few other posts from Lisa Haydon's Instagram:

