Lisa Haydon: Munching her way through last trimester

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her second child, has shared some beautiful photographs of herself flaunting her blossoming baby bump. Lisa, an ardent social media user, took to Instagram on Saturday where she is seen sitting in front of food kept on a table. She is dressed in a black bikini and flaunting her baby bump.

"Munching my way through this last trimester. #alwaysfirsttothetable p.s last bump photo I promise... Have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit," Lisa captioned the image. She had earlier shared a photograph of herself along with her son Zack.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ« A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) onOct 11, 2019 at 3:34am PDT

Lisa gained popularity in Bollywood for her performance in the 2010 dud "Aisha". She has played pivotal roles in films such as "Queen", "Housefull 3" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". She also appeared in the web series "The Trip". Lisa got married in 2016 to her longtime boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017.

View this post on Instagram My little sisters photography @julia.haydon A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) onOct 5, 2019 at 1:32am PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates