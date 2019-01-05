Lisa Ray to play the role of lesbian in her digital debut

television

A decade ago, Lisa Ray had played a similar role in the 2008 British romantic drama, I Can't Think Straight. Director Shamim Sarif's offering had paired her alongside Sheetal Sheth

Lisa Ray

Ten years after she last romanced a woman on screen, Lisa Ray is set to play a lesbian again in Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please. Hopping aboard the project to play a pivotal role in the show — featuring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles — Ray marks her digital debut with the offering.

A source close to the production tells mid-day, "Lisa has never shied away from portraying bold characters on screen. She plays a superstar; a closet lesbian, in the show. Her last act as a gay character was appreciated."

A decade ago, Ray had played a similar role in the 2008 British romantic drama, I Can't Think Straight. Director Shamim Sarif's offering had paired her alongside Sheetal Sheth.

Anu Menon's Four More Shots Please portrays the daily struggles of the urban Indian woman. Via the eyes of four young girls, it hopes to give voice to the new generation. The series will also feature Sapna Pabbi, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam and Prateik Babbar and is scheduled to hit the web on January 25.

Also Read: Lisa Ray: My Memoir Is Like My Third Baby

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates