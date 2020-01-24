Listen to her

Search

Published: Jan 24, 2020, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

St Xavier's College in Dhobi Talao organises an annual Indian classical music event every year called Janfest, and this year's edition will be held over the weekend

St Xavier's College in Dhobi Talao organises an annual Indian classical music event every year called Janfest, and this year's edition will be held over the weekend. It features artistes like Purbayan Chatterjee (sitar) and Rakesh Chaurasia (flute), with Begum Parveen Sultana headlining it.

ON January 25 and 26, 5.30 pm
AT St Xaviers College, Dhobi Talao.
CALL 22634548

