Litigants of Ayodhya dispute case play Holi

On March 8, the Supreme Court referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court-appointed and monitored mediation.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

Ayodhya: Primary litigants of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute- Iqbal Ansari and Mahant Dharamdas played Holi on Wednesday while contending that 'misunderstanding" must be eliminated to reach a "reasonable" outcome.

"In order to reach a reasonable outcome, misunderstanding must be eliminated. Those who are trying to fill their votes banks based on this must be alerted that their tactics will not work anymore. We want to give a message to the world that there should be no politics in the name of religion, caste, temple or mosques," Iqbal Ansari told ANI.

"To keep the feelings of brotherhood alive, we played Holi with our brother. We have blended with our brothers just like two colours mix together, effortlessly," he added. Another litigant Mahant Dharamdas echoed the same sentiments. Speaking to ANI, he said: "Humanity is our priority. You cannot divide us for your votes. Our aim is to be together."

He also requested the Supreme Court to take a final call on the issue. "Our Muslim brothers are also with us. They also want the Supreme Court to build a temple here," added Dharamdas. On March 8, the Supreme Court referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court-appointed and monitored mediation. Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated across India to mark the end of winter season and beginning of spring.

