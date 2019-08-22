Litter did we know

things-to-do

Keep it clean inside-out at this green trek that aims to rid the mountain trails of harmful waste

True learning takes place when you not only do something new, but also have fun doing it. Plogging, a workout regime that originated as an organised activity in Sweden in 2016, is the perfect example.

It is a combination of jogging and picking up litter at the same time, which provides variations in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the principal activity of walking, running or hiking. Apart from keeping you fit, it also helps keep the surroundings clean.

This idea spread around the world like wildfire. Individuals and institutions now organise plogging events on a regular basis, which are attended by people in large numbers. The good news is that it has also reached India, a country that is in desperate need of a cleaner environment.

Travel company Life Away From Life is organising a day-long trek to Nakhind Ridge, in an effort to clean trails in Maharashtra. Situated on the Matheran Range, it is a secluded, yet scenic location, which makes it the perfect destination for a peaceful getaway. While you can enjoy the lush green mountains and landscapes of Matheran, and have fun bathing in the gushing waterfalls, you will also contribute towards restoring the natural beauty of the mountains.

“A lot of garbage has accumulated on the Western Ghats, which is eaten by animals, apart from it also leading to soil erosion. There is a desperate need for people to preserve these mountains and trekking groups should take the lead,” says organiser Prateek Gupta.

ON August 24, 7 am

MEETING POINT Panvel Railway Station.

CALL 7718058351

LOG ON TO lifeawayfromlife.com

COST Rs650 (inclusive of meals and garbage bags and gloves required for the trek will be provided)

