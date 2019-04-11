Liverpool can win double, says Van Dijk after beating Porto

football

Unlike their Last-16 clash just over a year ago, when Liverpool won the first leg in Portugal 5-0 to render the return fixture a formality, Tuesday's victory at Anfield still leaves some work to do

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) celebrates scoring against Man City on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool can win a Premier League and Champions League double after they took charge of their European quarter-final against Porto. Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino struck inside the first 26 minutes at Anfield on Tuesday to give Jurgen Klopp's men a 2-0 victory. Unlike their Last-16 clash just over a year ago, when Liverpool won the first leg in Portugal 5-0 to render the return fixture a formality, Tuesday's victory at Anfield still leaves some work to do.



Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk knows they will have to put in an improved performance next Wednesday as their opponents have shown they can cause them the occasional scare. "Obviously we know it's going to be a tough game and to score two good goals was very important but the clean sheet was the most important thing," said the Dutch player. "We have something to build on. We kept pressing, we kept going - we played very well I think."

The result keeps Liverpool on track for a dream double - they lead the Premier League by two points from Manchester City - and Van Dijk believes it is possible to win both trophies. "We should be confident.

It's a great time to be a Liverpool player," he said. "Hopefully. There are [a maximum] of nine games left in total if all goes well, fingers crossed. Let's give everything we've got and have a well-deserved break after."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates