Liverpool's Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID again

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has returned a second positive test for coronavirus while on international duty, the Egyptian Football Association said Wednesday. Salah had "a new swab to detect the Covid-19 virus, its result was positive".

Arsenal player Mohamed Elneny was also re-tested and his result was also positive, the FA said. Without Salah, Egypt beat Togo 3-1 in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday and top their group.

Salah wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "I'd like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I'm confident I'll be back on the field soon." The forward, who has scored eight league goals for Liverpool this season, could miss the Premier League champions' next two matches. They host Leicester in the league on Sunday before playing Italian side Atalanta in a Champions League tie at Anfield on November 25.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever