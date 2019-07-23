LK Advani pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on 163rd birth anniversary

national

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and senior leader LK Advani after paying tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary at Parliament House in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani on Tuesday paid tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several other leaders like Gautam Gambhir, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Virender Sehwag, also paid their tributes to Tilak on his 163rd birth anniversary.

Tilak was born in Chikhali village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on July 23, 1856. Part of the Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) triumvirate, he was a true nationalist and a revered teacher. The British colonial authorities called him 'Father of the Indian unrest.' He was given the moniker 'Lokmanya' for being a 'beloved and accepted leader of the people'.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

