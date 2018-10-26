Lloris sees red in draw, Dortmund hammer Atletico 4-0

football

Spurs were leading PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in Holland with 11 minutes to go when Lloris charged out of his area and upended Hirving Lozano to earn a straight red card

A Hugo Lloris error may have cost Totteham a place in Europe's elite competition, while Atletico Madrid were hammered 0-4 at Borussia Dortmund in other Champions League matches on Wednesday.

Spurs were leading PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in Holland with 11 minutes to go when Lloris charged out of his area and upended Hirving Lozano to earn a straight red card. The 10 men promptly conceded an equaliser to leave both sides on just one point after three matches in Group B and facing the prospect of little more than a scuffle for third place and the Europa League.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino however, refused to blame Lloris. "Our 'keeper Hugo is sent off, and afterwards, with 10 men you concede chances. If you didn't win following that, you don't deserve to be in the Champions League," he said.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga leaders Dortmund handed last season's Europa League winners Atletico their heaviest defeat, 4-0, under Diego Simeone. A brace by Raphael Guerreiro and a goal each by Jadon Sancho and Axel Witsel ensured Dortmund top Group A with nine points. Atletico should progress in second place.

