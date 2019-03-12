Local beat

things-to-do

But never did we think that the sound of the essence of various localities in the city could be rendered in an auditorium - until we attended Mumbai Fuzikk, a contemporary classical fusion concert

Aditya Kalyanpur

As a child, you held a conch shell to your ear and thought you heard the sound of the ocean. It felt like magic - until you grew up and realised it was ambient noise. But the recreation of the sound alone meant the conch shell turned into a tangible memory of waves curling over and settling into foam.

The Mumbai Fuzikk concert in Borivali. Pics/MK Concert Photography

Held on Women's Day, the event was spearheaded by tabla virtuoso Aditya Kalyanpur, accompanied by noted playback singer Priyanka Barve, percussionists Shikhar Naad Qureshi and Dipesh Varma, flautist Varad Kathapurkar, and Manas Kumar and Prashant Ohol on the violin and keyboard respectively. The concert was organised in aid of mothers of special children.

When the musicians took stage, the screen behind them projected images of the city, and the compositions, named after locations like CST, Sea Link and Shivaji Park, were arranged in ways that instantly revived memories of frequenting the area. Sea Link, for instance, epitomises cosmopolitanism through an upbeat rhythm as compared to Shivaji Park, which resonates a sense of serenity.

Kalyanpur, a traveller fascinated by the Mumbai local, then attempted to recreate the sound of a train using his thumbs. And just when the audience couldn't gulp down their fascination, he played another segment where he produced the sound of the train going over a water bridge - a personalised experience for many in the audience, who cross the stretch between Mahim and Bandra, or Govandi and Vashi. Music that ties together the geography of Mumbai - we loved the sound of this.

