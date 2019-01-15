Local leaders oppose power privatisation move in three Thane areas

national

Representational image

Thane: Political leaders cutting across party lines have opposed handing over of power distribution duties in three electricity subdivisions of Thane to a private player.

These leaders on Monday met at the circuit house here and among those who attended were Mumbra-Kalwa MLA (NCP) Jitendra Awhad, Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Bhoir, BJP MLA Kisan Kathore and Kalyan Shiv Sena district unit chief Gopal Landge.

These leaders claimed that the experiment to privatise electricity supply in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi here had failed and, hence, it should not be expanded to newer regions of the district. They also claimed that people were opposed to the entry of private players in place of the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in this region.

On January 3 this year, private firm Torrent Power announced it had been appointed as electricity distribution franchisee for three sub-divisions under Thane urban circle of Maharashtra. "The company has emerged as the winner of competitive bidding process conducted by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the appointment of input based distribution franchisee for distribution of electricity in Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa sub-divisions under Thane urban circle, for 20 years," Torrent Power had said in a BSE filing. Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa sub-divisions have a customer base of 2.15 lakh, the filing said. The firm is also the electricity distribution franchisee in Bhiwandi since 2007 for a period of 20 years.

