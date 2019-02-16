Localities of Chambal gathered on the sets of Sonchiriya after this scene!

bollywood

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the era of dacoits

Sonchiriya trailer

During the shoot of an action sequence, the localities gathered on the sets of Sonchiriya. Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India and the film has a lot of rustic action sequences which gives you the realistic feel.

The major action sequences have the gun fighting scenes and the entire gunfight sequence has been executed under the guidance of former dacoits which had helped the team Sonchiriya while filming it.

The gunfight sequence had turned out so real that during one of the shoots the localities of Chambal had gathered at the location assuming it as a real fight. The entire team had taken a lot of effort to execute the gunfight sequence and the reaction from the localities was a validation of a great scene.

Sonchiriya is all set to release in next month, cast and crew is on a promotional spree and seen promoting the film on social media. The story of Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film.

Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India. Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie is slated to release on 1st March 2019.

