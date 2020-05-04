Lockdown 3.0: Tweeple share hilarious memes as wine shops open today
Twitter was filled with hilarious jokes and witty memes as wine shops across the country opened for business with India reeling under two weeks extended lockdown until May 17
Social media was flooded with hilarious memes and witty jokes as India entered Lockdown 3.0 phase on Monday. With wine shops opening in red, orange and green zones, thousands of poeple thronged to the shops to stock up on alcohol.
Although wine shops have been advised to follow several guidelines and practice social distancing, hundreds of people lined up outside wine shops across the country as early as 5 and 6 in the morning. Netizens took to social networking sites to share their emotions as visuals of long ques emerged outside wine shops.
Neighbor uncle after spotting me in a queue at a liquor shop -#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/9cuNN8g9dE— à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ . (@AjeebPrani) May 4, 2020
Here's what happens when neighbour uncle spots you at a liquor shop.
When liquor shop gets green signal #liquorshops #beer #LiquorShop pic.twitter.com/dF3OZg6O7j— UTKARSH KHARE (@IAMUTKARSHKHARE) May 1, 2020
Happiness needs no bound when one hears about wine shops opening.
#wineshops— Tulsi Nivas Bisen (@BisenTulsi) May 4, 2020
Alcohol may be man's worst enemy, but the bible says love your enemy. pic.twitter.com/2PN4Fvezpg
When wine shops promise to revive Indian economy amid coronavirus crisis.
Posted without comment. #liquor #liquorshops #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/NLHya73lYn— Carona Mohapatra (@carona_m) May 4, 2020
This TikTok video will definitely tickle your funny bone.
Hilarious.... check out how he is craving for wine n chickenðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#wineshops pic.twitter.com/NUqyy8FDrg— Bharatt Dilip Shitole ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@bharatshitole) May 4, 2020
When alcohol and chicken are life amid lockdown.
Someone spent his month's salary today #wineshops pic.twitter.com/0tOCIUhoOL— Abhishek Baadkar (@Ibaadu) May 4, 2020
So, this really happened?
#LiquorShops #wineshops #wine— JRism (@jiteshrochlani) May 4, 2020
*After getting 1 km long queues outside their shops*
Liquor shop owners to grocery shop owners : pic.twitter.com/bcXp8Svjhy
Liquor shops owners upon seeing huge lines outside their shops.
The air in Bengaluru is so clear that I can even see the end of this liquor shop queue. #LiquorShops— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 4, 2020
When Twitter user could see long ques outside wine shops due to better air quality.
Me and boys after hijacking the wine shop ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/BfNL2IiiHc— Prakash Tiwari (@prakash__t) May 4, 2020
Here's what happens when one hijacks wine shops amid lockdown.
RED ZONE BE LIKE— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ImpossiBall) May 4, 2020
APNA TIME AAYEGA#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/5hgFbwsrX1
People staying in red and containment zones be like.
Corona?? What Corona?? Its Marriage type celebration with Band Bajaa as #LiquorShops open ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/45hoFLZPqB— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 4, 2020
When news of wine shops opening is celebrated with Band, Baaja and Baarat!
#LiquorShops owners waiting for their customers be like:— The Steno Boi (@Thestenoboi) May 4, 2020
(Aa aa aaa aa aaa sound plays in background) pic.twitter.com/rDzpsa1D8W
Liquor owners waiting for customers be like.
Drinkers after getting the news that liquor shops are open in all zones#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/gmfB4UyYqo— Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) May 4, 2020
When Twitterati could not argue but agree with Mohnish Behl from Hum Saath Saath Hain.
