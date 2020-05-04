Lockdown 3.0: Tweeple share hilarious memes as wine shops open today

Twitterati are expressing their feelings by using the hashtag #WineShops #LiquorShops and sharing hilarious memes. Picture/Bipin Kokate

Social media was flooded with hilarious memes and witty jokes as India entered Lockdown 3.0 phase on Monday. With wine shops opening in red, orange and green zones, thousands of poeple thronged to the shops to stock up on alcohol.

Although wine shops have been advised to follow several guidelines and practice social distancing, hundreds of people lined up outside wine shops across the country as early as 5 and 6 in the morning. Netizens took to social networking sites to share their emotions as visuals of long ques emerged outside wine shops.

Neighbor uncle after spotting me in a queue at a liquor shop -#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/9cuNN8g9dE — à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ . (@AjeebPrani) May 4, 2020

Here's what happens when neighbour uncle spots you at a liquor shop.

Happiness needs no bound when one hears about wine shops opening.

#wineshops

Alcohol may be man's worst enemy, but the bible says love your enemy. pic.twitter.com/2PN4Fvezpg — Tulsi Nivas Bisen (@BisenTulsi) May 4, 2020

When wine shops promise to revive Indian economy amid coronavirus crisis.

This TikTok video will definitely tickle your funny bone.

Hilarious.... check out how he is craving for wine n chickenðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#wineshops pic.twitter.com/NUqyy8FDrg — Bharatt Dilip Shitole ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@bharatshitole) May 4, 2020

When alcohol and chicken are life amid lockdown.

So, this really happened?

#LiquorShops #wineshops #wine



*After getting 1 km long queues outside their shops*



Liquor shop owners to grocery shop owners : pic.twitter.com/bcXp8Svjhy — JRism (@jiteshrochlani) May 4, 2020

Liquor shops owners upon seeing huge lines outside their shops.

The air in Bengaluru is so clear that I can even see the end of this liquor shop queue. #LiquorShops — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 4, 2020

When Twitter user could see long ques outside wine shops due to better air quality.

Me and boys after hijacking the wine shop ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/BfNL2IiiHc — Prakash Tiwari (@prakash__t) May 4, 2020

Here's what happens when one hijacks wine shops amid lockdown.

People staying in red and containment zones be like.

Corona?? What Corona?? Its Marriage type celebration with Band Bajaa as #LiquorShops open ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/45hoFLZPqB — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 4, 2020

When news of wine shops opening is celebrated with Band, Baaja and Baarat!

#LiquorShops owners waiting for their customers be like:

(Aa aa aaa aa aaa sound plays in background) pic.twitter.com/rDzpsa1D8W — The Steno Boi (@Thestenoboi) May 4, 2020

Liquor owners waiting for customers be like.

Drinkers after getting the news that liquor shops are open in all zones#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/gmfB4UyYqo — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) May 4, 2020

When Twitterati could not argue but agree with Mohnish Behl from Hum Saath Saath Hain.

