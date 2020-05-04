Search

Lockdown 3.0: Tweeple share hilarious memes as wine shops open today

Updated: May 04, 2020, 22:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Twitter was filled with hilarious jokes and witty memes as wine shops across the country opened for business with India reeling under two weeks extended lockdown until May 17

Twitterati are expressing their feelings by using the hashtag #WineShops #LiquorShops and sharing hilarious memes. Picture/Bipin Kokate
Social media was flooded with hilarious memes and witty jokes as India entered Lockdown 3.0 phase on Monday. With wine shops opening in red, orange and green zones, thousands of poeple thronged to the shops to stock up on alcohol.

Although wine shops have been advised to follow several guidelines and practice social distancing, hundreds of people lined up outside wine shops across the country as early as 5 and 6 in the morning. Netizens took to social networking sites to share their emotions as visuals of long ques emerged outside wine shops.

Here's what happens when neighbour uncle spots you at a liquor shop.

Happiness needs no bound when one hears about wine shops opening.

When wine shops promise to revive Indian economy amid coronavirus crisis.

This TikTok video will definitely tickle your funny bone.

When alcohol and chicken are life amid lockdown.

So, this really happened?

Liquor shops owners upon seeing huge lines outside their shops.

When Twitter user could see long ques outside wine shops due to better air quality.

Here's what happens when one hijacks wine shops amid lockdown.

People staying in red and containment zones be like.

When news of wine shops opening is celebrated with Band, Baaja and Baarat!

Liquor owners waiting for customers be like.

When Twitterati could not argue but agree with Mohnish Behl from Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The posts in this articles are personal views of the Twitter users. They do not reflect the opinions or views of mid-day online

