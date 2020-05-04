Lockdown 3.0: Twitterati express their emotions as government extended lockdown till May 17
With the lockdown extended till May 17, netizens took to Twitter express their true feelings about lockdown 3.0
Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 thereby further extending the nationwide lockdown for two weeks. The two week extension will come to an end on May 17.
With the lockdown extended for two more weeks, several people took to social networking sites to share their emotions as India reels under lockdown till May 17. While some took resort to memes others tried their best to tickle the funny bone using the #Lockdown3 amid the COVID-19 crisis across the country.
Here's how netizens reacted to Lockdown 3.0:
Me Entering #Lockdown3 ... pic.twitter.com/5wcYRUSmY5— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) May 2, 2020
Twitter user Supriya Bhardwaj said that this is how she would enter Lockdown 3.0 phase.
#Lockdown3 #lockdownindia— âÂÂÂ¨$h®€eâÂÂÂ¨ (@the_silly_panda) May 2, 2020
* yaar bhagwan ji please or lockdown extend na hone dena *
## lee bhagwan ji ## pic.twitter.com/1AJT4RtsiW
When Twitter user The Silly Panda asked god to not extend the lockdown anymore.
Everyone : Chalo #Lockdown3 m thori rahat milegi— aur.laundee ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@aurlaundee) May 3, 2020
Govt and police to people in red zone areas : pic.twitter.com/gHZZoF976k
When it turns out that Lockdown 3.0 scheme with relaxations is not for people living in containment zones.
#lockdown #Lockdown3 #StayHome— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂG U M R A H (@Nonveg_ladka13) May 1, 2020
Breaking : Lockdown extended for 2 more weeks ..
Me : pic.twitter.com/f4h5VcmHPH
When Twitter user Gumrah expressed that he used to living like this in lockdown.
#Lockdown3— Sneha (@Sneha6029) May 1, 2020
Me thinking about how I can spend next 14 days. pic.twitter.com/i3uwWzCZFv
Twitter user Sneha shared this funny pictures saying that she is thinking how to spend the next 14 days.
*Lockdown extended*— Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) May 1, 2020
People:#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/DujiShJOfD
Here's how extroverts reacted when they learnt about lockdown being extended for two weeks.
parents after hearing that lockdown extended by 2 weeks.— SaarCasm ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@itzmesarcasm) May 1, 2020
#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/JrCyfPgM6w
Parents seem to be the most happy about the lockdown being extended.
Newly married couple when they get to know #Lockdown3 extended— Joe Goldberg (@itsmepankajkh) May 1, 2020
He. She. pic.twitter.com/Zargjs8C7x
When lockdown extension news gives newly married couple something to cheer about.
Did any of these memes describe your Lockdown 3.0 feeling?
