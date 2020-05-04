Lockdown 3.0: Containment zones to remain restricted

Migrants board a bus arranged by the Karnataka government to reach their native places, during the nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The third phase of the countrywide lockdown begins Monday with "considerable relaxations", but curbs will continue in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not "squandered away", officials said on Sunday. The country has been divided in three zones – Red, Orange and Green – based on Coronavirus risk-profiling. The extended lockdown is slated to last till May 17.

According to the home ministry, activities prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zones are: air, rail, Metro travel; inter-state movement by road; schools, colleges, and other educational, training and coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants.

Places of large public gatherings – cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes – social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings and religious or public worship places are in the prohibited list. However, movement of individuals for non-essential activities in all zones, barring containment areas, is allowed but strictly between 7 am and 7 pm.

Barber shops, spas and salons in Green and Orange zones is allowed to open as is the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce firms. Sale of liquor will be allowed with certain conditions in all zones, barring containment areas, in standalone shops, not in markets or malls.

Sale of liquor, barber shops and salons were not allowed during the first two phases of lockdown. In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, and children below 10 years shall stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

'10,000 patients cured'

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that India's COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world and over 10,000 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease so far.

"Today more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it is around 12 days," the minister told ANI after visiting Lady Hardinge Hospital. Agencies

CRPF headquarters shut as two test positive

The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for Coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. The five-storeyed building is located inside the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex on Lodhi Road. A personal secretary of a Special Director General (SDG) rank officer working in the headquarters tested positive for the virus on Saturday, they said.

Nation thanks COVID-19 warriors

. Healthcare workers on Sunday had an "inspiring" start to the day as helicopters hovered over hospitals across the country and showered flower petals to thank the "Corona warriors". While the workers were "elated" and "overwhelmed" by the gesture, they also said it will send out a message to those who have stigmatised and humiliated them.

. The excise commissioner of Karnataka has issued an order granting permission to distilleries, breweries and wineries situated outside the containment zones to begin production activity.

. The audit committee constituted by the West Bengal government to ascertain if a death was due to COVID-19 or a pre-existing ailment will henceforth study only select Coronavirus cases and submit its report to the government, a senior member of the panel said on Sunday.

. In view of the extension of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has announced new guidelines to be followed in the state. According to the new guidelines, Sundays will be a closed day for everything including vehicle movement.

