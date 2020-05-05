Lockdown 3.0: Prohibitory orders in Mumbai to continue till May 17, says top cop

Prohibitory orders which ban assembly of four or more people under Section 144 of the CrPC have been extended in Mumbai until May 17 because of the extension of the lockdown, said Pranaya Ashok, DCP Mumbai Police.

Mumbai has been declared as a red zone due to high number of coronavirus cases.

Read the circular

The order read, "We have extended section 144 of CrPC which restricts any public gathering."

All movement of people for all non-essential activities, except for medical reasons is prohibited between 8 pm to 7 am.

It has also been further decided that the social distancing norms (minimum of 6 feet of distance) shall be followed at all times.

The order came into force in the area under the control of the Commissioner of Police with effect from 12:01 am on May 4th and will end at 12 am on May 18th, unless withdrawn earlier.

Violators will be prosecuted under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

