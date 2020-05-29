Lockdown: Cabinet secretary reviews public health response with civic chiefs, DMs

A volunteer distributes food packets and water bottles among migrants travelling in a train to reach their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jabalpur. Pic /PTI

Ahead of the completion of the nationwide lockdown 4.0, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday held a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 COVID-19 hit cities in the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, officials said. The meeting bears significance as these 13 cities are considered to be the worst Coronavirus affected locations and constitute about 70 per cent of the positive cases in the country.

Chief secretaries and principal secretaries (health) of all states and Union Territories have attended the meeting through video-conference with the agenda of 'Public Health Response to COVID-19'. Municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) attended the meeting, a Home Ministry official said. District magistrates or collectors of the 13 cities also joined the meeting, the official said.

194 deaths in 24 hours

With 6,566 new cases and 194 new deaths India's total tally of COVID-19 reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, the Health Ministry data revealed. This is the second highest number of deaths reported in 24 hours, it was on May 5 when India had reported 195 deaths in a day. Of the total cases at least 86,110 are active cases and 4,531 people lost their lives while a total of 67,691 people have recovered taking the recovery rate to 42.75 per cent.

