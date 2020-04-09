Lockdown Diaries: Deepika Padukone, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonali Bendre's fitness smoothies

Keeping it calm and being positive every day isn't an easy thing to do during these days of isolation and social distancing. As the country is under lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities have found ways to keep themselves busy and mentally healthy. Be it painting the canvas, cooking meals or cleaning houses, the actors are doing everything to keep themselves occupied.

Speaking of health, Deepika Padukone, Sonali Bendre, Nushrat Bharucha and many more actors have been taking baby steps, one day at a time, and until now, a lot of them have found their calling.

As Deepika Padukone has been sharing her episodes of social distancing season, this specific one caught our eye, that how the actress has been keeping up with her health and beauty at the same time. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMar 21, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

On the other hand, Sonali Bendre came out victorious in her battle with cancer. Though she has defeated the disease, the actress has made sure to take care of her more during the time of rationing and self-quarantine.

It's not just Deepika or Sonali, but Nushrat Bharucha, who is said to be a fitness enthusiast, has her way too, to stay fit during lockdown! She shared recipes of two drinks which are part of her 'evening rituals'. Take a look...

View this post on Instagram #EveningRituals #SunsetMood #LockdownDay8 A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) onApr 1, 2020 at 5:08am PDT

Isn't that great? So, what are you doing to keep up with the positivity during the days of isolation?

