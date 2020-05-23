Lockdown diaries: Mirzapur Actress Anangsha Biswas impresses her fans with Belly Dance

Nothing can stop Bollywood celebrities to entertain their fans during this lockdown. The newbies and other celebrities are trying there best to utilize this time to polish their talent and keep themselves busy with different kinds of activists. Recently Ananya Pandey, Richa Chadha, Suhana Khan, Elli Abraham, and other celebs started learning a new form of dance style and this time most of them are focusing on belly dance.

The celebrities had posted their video on social networking sites which went viral and attracted a lot of attention from the viewers.

Recently, Mirzapur Actress Anangsha Biswas took to her social media account to post a video of belly dancing, she is known for her acting skills in many movies like "Khoya Khoya Chand", "Luv Shuv Te Chicken Khurana" and series like "Mirzapur", "Hostage", "Benny Baboo", "Ascharyachakit", "Wrong Turn". Anangsha has a versatile personality apart from acting she can sing dance and is also a fitness freak. During this lockdown Anangsha shared a video on her story where she can be seen flaunting her belly dance moves like no other. Anangsha is doing her bit to keep her fans entertained and engage them through her post. Check Out her video here:

View this post on Instagram #anangshabiswas #quarantinelife #quarantinedance #bellydance @anangsha A post shared by cineriserpr (@cineriserprofficial) onMay 22, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

On the work front, Anangsha Biswas will be soon seen in the upcoming web series Mirzapur 2 and Hostage 2. She is known for taking up quirky characters and delivering them with finesse. Being an actor is never easy and satisfying, as she proves it by widening her horizon in the theater.

