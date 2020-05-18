Lockdown Diaries: Poonam Mahajan shares work from home pictures of her mother and daughter

Poonam Mahajan with her mother Rekha, son Aadya and daughter Avika on the occasion of mothers day. Pic/Instagran Poonam Mahajan

BJP leader and Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan has been making the most of the quarantine time at home. From sharing DIY face masks videos to adorable family pictures and much more, the 39-year-old minister has been updating her fans on how she is staying safe and maintaining social distance amid total lockdown in the country.

A few days ago, Poonam took to Instagram to share an adorable post featuring her mother Rekha Mahajan and her daughter Avika Mahajan. From the post, it seems that Poonam's mother, 70-year-old Rekha Mahajan is working from home while her 7-year-old daughter Avika has been attending online classes for her school amid lockdown.

Besides the BJP leader, even her mother and daughter are working from home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. While sharing the post with her 170 thousand followers, Poonam wrote, "'Work From Home' from my 7 year old daughter to my 70 yr old mother. Aai and Avika doing their online work! Poonam ended her caption with the hashtag, lockdownlife, quarantinelife and online school.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 6,600 likes and hundreds of comments. One user said, "It's all in the genes..awesome," while a second user wrote, "Adorable and inspiring." A third user commented, "Well done avika very nice," while a fourth comment read, "All 3 of you are such lookalikes."

Earlier, on the eve of Mothers Day, Poonam had shared a beautiful family picture featuring her mom, son Aadya, and daughter Avika as she expressed her love and gratitude to her mom Rekha Mahajan.

