Lockdown Diaries: Priyanka Chopra enjoys being a 'pretty princess'; finds a new way to work out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to her California residence after attending Ambanis Holi party back in early March. Later, she was also seen chilling with Natasha Poonawalla at their Pune residence. Ever since the lockdown started, the actress is spending some quality time with husband Nick Jonas at their California home. Let's take a look at her quarantine chronicles right away!

The pretty pretty princess:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' niece, with whom she is often seen spending time with, turned muse for her! Well, the results were spectacular. The actress let her niece paint her face with all the makeup, and look at what she turns out to be, a 'pretty pretty princess.' Do you know what's the highlight? Her adorable technique to put makeup on Miss World Priyanka Chopra's face. Take a look.

Cuddles:

Gino was a gift o Nick Jonas on his 27th birthday! The actress surprised him with the most adorable gift ever. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after Diana diaries, also has an Instagram page entirely dedicated to Gino Jonas. Cute!

View this post on Instagram I promise Gino loves my cuddles. @ginothegerman A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 5, 2020 at 5:07pm PDT

No gym, no problem:

A lot of people are finding it difficult to keep in shape during the lockdown period. It's not just food that has been a distraction to many, but also a lazy couch, and extremely fun content on television, which is just making everyone difficult to get back to their daily routine. There, there! But, Priyanka Chopra has found a fun way to keep it fit. Check out the video right here.

View this post on Instagram No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 2, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

The saree feels:

It has been almost three months many people have been under the lockdown. Not kidding! Being at home can be fun at times, but this has become a tad more unbearable. Not getting ready and not stepping out of the house at all, is not fun anymore! To keep up with the tradition, desi girl also missed wearing a saree during the lockdown period. But, surprise surprise, she wore it at home too!

The virtual concert:

Priyanka Chopra also announced to be part of a virtual benefit concert - 'One World: Together At Home'. The special event took place on April 18. The actress had also pledged USD 100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, opposite Farhan Akhtar. The film was Priyanka's comeback film in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years. It also had Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles among others. The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of the motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits.

