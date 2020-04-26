Lockdown Diaries: Priyanka Chopra, Nauheed Cyrusi, Shruti Haasan's makeup tips will keep boredom away!

The best way to keep the boredom away is to pamper yourself! Either by sleeping straight for hours and hours, or cook yourself fresh and hot meals. But, many have other ways to stay away from lethargy and weariness. One such thing taught by our Bollywood celebrities is makeup! For the entire audience who wishes to try their hand in some makeup tips before the lockdown ends, here are some inspiring videos for y'all. Let's start from Priyanka Chopra Jonas' DIY hair mask.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

If PeeCee gave us 'desi' tips to keep that mane healthy, Shruti Haasan has a different way to keep up with the nudes on your face. "NUDE BAKE FACE. Nude bake face recipe !!! The ingredients are as follows [sic]" Watch the video for the special contents used to get that amazing look.

Shruti Haasan:

Nudes are hot, but fresh makeup look is something every girl dies for! In this one, Nauheed Cyrusi's Instagram video will help you out to get it with utmost perfection.

Nauheed Cyrusi:

Just like Piggy Chops, Ananya Panday too has a DIY to share with her fans. The way Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the hair mask recipe, taught by her mom, who learnt from her mother, Ananya gave a face mask which she learnt from her mum. This three-ingredient mask will work wonders on your skin.

Ananya Panday:

After some makeup tips, DIY masks, let's do the scrub, baby! If you are the one who uses chemicals, you also need to scrub out the harmful ingredients which settle on your skin. Yami will teach you how to get rid of the toxins with this homemade scrub.

Yami Gautam:

View this post on Instagram Made some homemade scrubs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #stayhome #staysafe ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) onMar 26, 2020 at 3:26am PDT

So, how many are you going to try this lockdown period?

