Lockdown diaries: Shibani Dandekar cooks pasta; Farhan Akhtar's review will make you smile

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar do not shy away from the media or the public glare to profess their love for each other. Their Instagram account is all about pictures filled with Public Display of Affection (PDA), and their cryptic captions leave their fans scratching heads to decode it.

Recently, Shibani shared a video on Instagram of herself, cooking pasta while Farhan films her. As Shibani cooks pasta with mushrooms, spring onions and cream sauce, Farhan is seen gives us a live-commentary. Shibani captioned the post: "How can anyone be this bad in the kitchen? Making pasta with mushrooms, spring onions and cream sauce! I've made this a thousand times and it still isn't that good! Thank you to my wonderful kitchen assistants and cameraman (sic)."

The alleged couple has been enjoying their quarantine time together. They regularly give us insights about the fun they have through their videos and pictures. Recently, Shibani shared a picture where she can be seen chilling with her "mystery man". "On lockdown with this mystery man #quarantine (sic)", she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) onApr 18, 2020 at 4:14am PDT

Farhan too shared a video of Shibani enjoying with his dog Tyson. Shibani is trying to scare Tyson by constantly making noises but to no avail. And as soon as Tyson does the same, she gets scared and shocked and bursts out laughing out of fear and panic.

The Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actor started dating Dandekar almost a year-and-a-half ago. Later, they started sharing each other's photos on their social media accounts. Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Shibani Dandekar is a model-turned-VJ and has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The film opened to a positive response from critics but underperformed at the box office. He will next star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, a boxing drama releasing on October 2, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news