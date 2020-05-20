Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Irani's meme about her guardian angel is hilarious

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has been on a meme sharing spree since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. After her hilarious Mother's Day meme, the 44-year-old minister on Tuesday shared another nail-biting meme that made netizens laugh their hearts out.

Taking to Instagram, Smriti Irani shared a picture of an angel sitting with her hands on the forehead showing an expression of sadness, which Irani captioned, "I have a feeling that my guardian angel often looks like this." She further mentioned, "Be honest with people about who you are, what you want, and how you expect to be treated. Standard scare off people not meant for you."



A collage of Smriti Irnai's witty and mitivationla post

While sharing the relatable meme with her 8.45 lakh followers, Smriti Irani captioned it with three 'face sticking out with tongue' emoticons. Irani has shared quite a few motivational posts to encourage people to stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic

