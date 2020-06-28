Smriti Irani takes to Instagram to share new picture with important quote by a German philosopher

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has been making the most of the lockdown period at home by sharing sharing throwback pictures, witty memes and inspirational posts on social media. On Saturday, the Amethi MP took to Instagram to share a candid picture of herself with a thoughtful quote.

The 44-year-old minister while sharing her picture, quoted German philosopher Meister Eckhart and wrote, "What we plant in the soil of contemplation, we shall reap in the harvest of action - Meister Eckhart." The BJP leader ended her caption with a red heart emoticon.

In the picture, Smriti Irani can be seen fixing her hair with a clip. The Union Textile Minister looked elegant in a multi-coloured embroidered saree which she paired with a red and maroon shawl. Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 50,000 likes and still counting.



A collage of Smriti Irani's Instagram stories

Several users including Bollywood celebrities Neena Gupta, Mandira Bedi and Sonam Kapoor liked the post while Twinkle Khanna and Manish Malhotra commented with red heart emoticons. The actor-turned-politician also added some Instagram stories to keep her followers updated during the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor got nostalgic and shared a throwback clip of the BJP leader which definitely cannot be missed. Sharing a throwback video from the Miss India 1998 pageant Ekta Kapoor wrote an appreciation post talking about Irani's struggles, how she became a household name after her character in a television soap and then went on to become a successful politician.

In the video, a young and vibrant Smriti Irani can be seen introducing herself at the 1998 Miss India competition as she talks about her passion for adventure sports and English literature. She also tells about her interest in politics. Responding to Kapoor's appreciation post, Irani commented with a folded hands emoticon.

Irani has been urging people to stay safe and maintain social distancing while sharing important life lessons and motivational posts on social media amid the COVID crisis.

