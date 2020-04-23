Lockdown diaries: Tom Holland is being 'a little bit productive'

Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland says his time during the COVID-19 lockdown has been "a little bit productive". Holland, who is in London, opened about how he is being productive when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" through video-chat, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

When Kimmel asked how Holland is getting along with his family amid lockdown, the actor joked that there has been a lot of "getting drunk", adding that actor Ryan Reynolds recently sent him a case of "spider-gin".

He then went on to say that he is lucky to be "doing fine" and living in a place that has a nice outdoor space.

Holland then shared that he has been "a little bit productive" and has been writing a screenplay with his brother Harry -- which they have already sent out to producers. He joked that sending the script to people has been nerve-wrecking because they might find out that he's "stupid" or "can't spell anything".

Talking about the disruption to his projects, Holland said that he was in Berlin filming "Unchartered" when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, the film will be rescheduled. He will also be shooting the next "Spider-Man" installment in the near future, but he is unsure when.

Amid the ongoing health crisis, Holland is working with The Brothers Trust, a charity set up by his family to raise funds for various causes.

He is also keeping up with his co-stars, and recently Facetimed "Ironman" star Robert Downey Jr.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is aired in India on Star World.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news