Lockdown effect: A pothole-free Western Express Highway

The repairs of the WEH will be completed by May 31. Pic/Kaushal Dubey

The lockdown has come as a boon to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has taken the time to repair the damaged but traffic free Western Express Highway. The work is expected to be completed by May 31. Work on the Eastern Express Highway, which will soon begin, is also expected to be completed by May 31. Mumbaikars can then expect pothole-free smooth roads this monsoon.

According to an MMRDA spokesperson, "The completion period for repairing/improvement of WEH is 11 months, but due to the lockdown, we will be able to complete it substantially within a month by May 31. The cost of the work is R47 crore. Work on repairing/ improvement of the bad patches on EEH will start shortly. Possibly from May 11 and the cost for this is about R30 crore and efforts will be made to complete it by May 31. As per the plans, the works have been divided into 4/5 parts to ensure fast completion."

Sources from MMRDA said the idea is to complete the quality work at the earliest so during the monsoon motorists using these highways don't have to face inconvenience.

The WEH is the main highway connecting the Western suburbs to the city bearing 5,000-7,000 (Passenger Car Unit) PCU/hr per direction for most stretches.

MMRDA has also started addressing the problem of traffic jams at junctions on WEH, which were taking place due to uneven roads because of paver blocks. Few months back MMRDA had started removing the paver blocks on the west side of JVLR junction on the WEH, in order to reduce the obstruction in traffic.

MMRDA has also prepared a plan for the facelift of WEH, and so it has appointed global consultants to study its shortcomings and a project estimated at R100 crore has been planned for the same.

