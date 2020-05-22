Lockdown gainfully utilised, recovery rate up to 40.32 per cent

Migrant workers line up to board a bus to Amritsar railway station to take a special train to Bettiah in Bihar. Pic /AFP

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said the period of lockdown has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country. In a press statement the health ministry said the recovery rate in the country improved up to 40.32 per cent. "There are reports in a section of media about some decisions of the government regarding the lockdown implementation and response to COVID-19 management. The period of the lockdown has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country. As on date, 45,299 people have been cured, taking our recovery rate to 40.32 per cent."

The ministry said as on May 21, 26,15,920 samples have been tested and 1,03,532 have been tested in the last 24 hours, through 555 testing labs (391 in the government sector and 164 private labs). It also said that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with the health ministry and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with support from state health departments and key stakeholders including WHO, is conducting a community based sero-survey to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Indian population.

It said at least 3,027 dedicated COVID hospitals and COVID health centres along with 7,013 COVID care centres have been identified. Additionally, more than 2.81 lakh isolation beds, over 31,250 ICU beds, and 11,387 oxygen supported beds have already been identified in dedicated COVID hospitals and COVID health centres.



Priyanka Gandhi

The government supplied 65 lakh PPE coveralls and 101.07 lakh N95 masks to the states. "Nearly 3 lakh PPE coveralls and 3 lakh N95 masks are now being manufactured per day by domestic producers, although they were not produced in the country earlier". In addition, the government is involving epidemiologists at all levels in order to combat COVID-19.

The National Task Force for COVID-19 has held 20 meetings since mid-March and has effectively contributed towards the scientific and technical response to the pandemic," said the health ministry.

