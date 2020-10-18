Lockdown inventions

Proximity sensor

A startup, incubated at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K), has developed a wearable hand band that helps in maintaining social distancing by sending an alarm in case of proximity with another person. Veli Band helps implement social distancing and location/contact tracing. The band momentarily vibrates, sounds buzzer, and flashes LED simultaneously to notify wearers that another band is within three feet (one metre), reminding them of the need to maintain social distance.

https://www.iimk.ac.in/

Find your peace

A Pune-based startup, which makes make available priests and other material required for a prayer ceremony, has rolled out a holistic funeral management service. It offers services in all regional languages. As part of its Moksha Seva service, the company helps families get the death certificate of the deceased, assembles a pier, transports the body to the crematorium and provides a priest for the last rites.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.snt.gurujiondemand&hl=en_IN

Support your kirana

Satara-based engineer Suumit Shah, found a solution for all those small businesses that were affected by the lockdown. He launched an app called Dukaan to help businesses in India sell online, without using heavy technology. Now, Dukaan has 1,50,000 stores online. It caters to businesses like grocery shops, restaurants, fruits and vegetable stores, electronics shops and jewellery stores.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dukaan.app

Therapist on call

Jaipur-based Felicity was founded in June 2020 by siblings Pratika and Vaibhav Khandelwal. The startup aims to help people get access to mental health therapy through online video counselling at an affordable cost. According to the startup, users need to choose a plan based on the number of sessions they would like to have, and fill up details. Following this, Felicity will share a list of recommended therapists with the user to select from. One can then select a time slot and book an appointment with a doctor for a video therapy session which lasts for about 45 minutes. Apart from the video talk session, users will also be allowed to send voice messages or chats to the doctor.

https://www.felicity.care/

