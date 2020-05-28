Lockdown Puzzle! Twitter is baffled over spotting the predator in this viral picture! Can you see?

Users of the micro-blogging platform came across an interesting challenge thrown open by a forest officer, who asked them to find an animal camouflaged in a picture.

Forest officer Ramesh Bishnoi posted what seemed like an ordinary picture of a deer, but surprised many with a twist. He said that there is a predator hiding in the photograph and asked his followers to spot it.

He tweeted in the caption of the picture, “Eye contact with predator and prey. Can you spot the predator?” The picture shows the deer turning to look around at something at the distance.

Eye contact with predator and prey. Can you spot the predator? @aakashbadhawan @NalinYadavIFS pic.twitter.com/XLUN2YyNvw — Ramesh Bishnoi (@joy_bishnoi) May 27, 2020

Posted on Wednesday, the picture garnered 524 likes and was retweeted 34 times. Users commenting on the picture has been posting their guesses along with praising the timing and beauty of nature captured in the picture.

Omg, what a perfect hiding — Umesh Malik (@umeshm712) May 27, 2020

After seeing this picture I didn't get busy searching for a predator, but got lost in the beauty of nature.âÂÂº — Aman Chauhan (@AmanCha16193761) May 27, 2020

Some who spotted the animal lauded its hiding spot.

Omg, what a perfect hiding — Umesh Malik (@umeshm712) May 27, 2020

For those trying to spot the animal, here’s a hint.

The ear gave it away ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vineet Vashist (@BashistVineet) May 27, 2020

Spotted eye of Tiger — Harshad (@kaltimevel) May 27, 2020

Still looking for the animal? Look at the top left side of the picture, and you will find a big cat hiding behind the grass looking for the right time to pounce on the deer.

It's it this pic.twitter.com/vbDFTj9mvC — Gautam RM Sabharwal (@CASabharwal) May 27, 2020

Twitter users have been posting interesting puzzles to engage their followers during the lockdown under the hashtag #LockdownPuzzles that has been trending on the micro-blogging platform. Recently a user had posted a picture of tigers morphed into the background.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news