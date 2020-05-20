Search

Lockdown Puzzle! Were you able to guess the animal swimming in this viral video?

Updated: May 20, 2020, 10:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video shot back in 2013 was shared on Twitter by a forest officer who asked his followers to guess the animal swimming in the lake

A screengrab from the video posted by Susanta Nanda on Twitter
A screengrab from the video posted by Susanta Nanda on Twitter

An old video of an animal swimming in a lake has resurfaced again, this time as a puzzle that has left many guessing. The video shot back in 2013 was shared on Twitter by forest officer Susanta Nanda who asked his followers to guess the animal swimming in the lake. The correct answer took many by surprise.

The video shows an animal swimming with its head below the waters of the lake. After a few minutes, it emerges out of the water, but the video abruptly ends before we could identify the animal.

“Guess what is floating during the 1st ten seconds of the video? See how many of you got it right,” tweeted Nanda as the caption for the video.

The video, posted on Sunday,  garnered more than 14,200 views on Twitter with 900 likes and was retweeted 105 times so far. Very few users were able to guess the animal. Some thought it was a whale, while some thought it was crocodile –all incorrect.

The animal swimming in the video was a moose, a type of deer found in parts of USA and Canada.

The viral video was shot in the Glacier National Park in the United States by a YouTuber named Wayne Ellet. The moose was emerging from the water and diving in again with its majestic horns creating a strange ripple on the surface of the water.

Were you able to make the right guess?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK