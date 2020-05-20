Lockdown Puzzle! Were you able to guess the animal swimming in this viral video?

An old video of an animal swimming in a lake has resurfaced again, this time as a puzzle that has left many guessing. The video shot back in 2013 was shared on Twitter by forest officer Susanta Nanda who asked his followers to guess the animal swimming in the lake. The correct answer took many by surprise.

The video shows an animal swimming with its head below the waters of the lake. After a few minutes, it emerges out of the water, but the video abruptly ends before we could identify the animal.

“Guess what is floating during the 1st ten seconds of the video? See how many of you got it right,” tweeted Nanda as the caption for the video.

Guess what is floating during the 1st ten seconds of the video?

See how many of you got it rightðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



ðÂÂÂÂ¬: Kevin pic.twitter.com/cnnrGyXGjd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 17, 2020

The video, posted on Sunday, garnered more than 14,200 views on Twitter with 900 likes and was retweeted 105 times so far. Very few users were able to guess the animal. Some thought it was a whale, while some thought it was crocodile –all incorrect.

Oops! I thought it was a hippo. ðÂÂÂÂ² — Prawal Shankar (@PrawalShankar) May 18, 2020

literally, felt like crocodile — RVPS (@vinay198204) May 18, 2020

I thought it was a Rhino. — à®¸à¯ÂÂà®°à¯ÂÂà®ÂÂà¯ÂÂà®®à®¾à®°à¯ÂÂ (@KannanSrikumar) May 17, 2020

I thought its a dolphin. — VIPUL DHAKATE (@vipul_dhakate) May 17, 2020

The animal swimming in the video was a moose, a type of deer found in parts of USA and Canada.

Thought of an elephant or a hippo. Never even thought of a moose — à¤ÂÂà¤¯ à¤¬à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¬à¤²à¥ÂÂà¥¤ (@sampavar) May 18, 2020

0 to 5 seconds it was a whale. But green water so, 5 to 10 seconds it was fresh water dolphin. Then phata poster nikla MooseðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — musicMovieChessAndTech (@movieChessTech) May 17, 2020

i thought it was an elephant ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. And then the moose surprised me.

A pleasant surprise, must say. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Shrinkhla (@Shrinkhla18) May 17, 2020

The viral video was shot in the Glacier National Park in the United States by a YouTuber named Wayne Ellet. The moose was emerging from the water and diving in again with its majestic horns creating a strange ripple on the surface of the water.

Were you able to make the right guess?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news