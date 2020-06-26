Lockdown Tales: Mimi Chakraborty recalls good old days, says 'Now m broke'

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has been making the most of the lockdown period at home. From celebrating Bengali new year to giving a haircut to her father, the 31-year-old politician from Kolkata has been spending quality time with her family.

View this post on Instagram Good old days now m brokeðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ· A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJun 24, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

On Wednesday, the Bengali actor-turned politician took to Instagram to share an old post about her travel diaries before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. While sharing the adorable post with her fans, the Jadavpur MP wrote, "Good old days now m broke." She also put an emoticon of a face with the mask.



A collage of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram stories

The post has garnered over 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One user commented, "Aren't we all missing the good old days n aren't we all broken in some way or the other", while another user jokingly wrote, "I want to be your kind of broke, not my kind of broke."

View this post on Instagram PapaâÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJun 21, 2020 at 6:45am PDT

Mimi Chakraborty also added some Instagram stories where she gave her fans a peek into her daily life during the pandemic. In one photo, the young MP can be seen having coffee in her bedroom, while in another she called herself a couch potato.

On Father's Day, the TMC MP had shared a photo of her daddy dearest Arun Chakraborty. In the photo, Mimi Chakraborty can be seen giving her dad a haircut at home. She captioned it: Papa!

View this post on Instagram Those days shootðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ GodðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onMay 5, 2020 at 8:45am PDT

It seems Mimi Chakraborty is also missing the good old days, be it her shoots or going out on exotic holidays. In one of her posts, the young politician said she is missing her shoot and the way she used to meet and hug people without fear.

From urging people to stay positive and reconnect with friends and family to distributing masks and hand sanitisers in her constituency, Mimi Chakraborty has been doing every bit to help people fight the virus and stay strong.

Here's how the politician is spreading cheer and happiness

View this post on Instagram HOPEFUL âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onApr 15, 2020 at 11:05pm PDT

From sharing beautiful pictures of nature to being optimistic about the crisis ending and waiting for a better tomorrow.

She also shared easy a DIY video on how to make mask at home.

View this post on Instagram Expectation VS Reality.. Quarantine Days ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onMar 26, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

The TMC MP was home quarantined for 14 days after she visited London for her work commitments and returned back to India.

