Lockdown Tales: Smriti Irani recalls childhood days says, 'Teeth were broken not heart'

After sharing an important life lesson with her followers on Instagram, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani once again took to the photo-sharing app on Wednesday but unlike sharing motovational post or throwback pictures, the Amethi MP took her fans on a trip down memoery lane. Wonder how?

Well, it seems as if the BJP leader is missing her childhood days and which is why her latest post is not only relatable but also hard-hitting. Taking to Instagram, Irani recalled her childhood days and said that those carefree days were better than growing up.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

The 44-year-old minister, who is also a mother of two shared a picture as her Instagram story featuring a quote about childhood written on it. In the animated picture, a child can be seen sitting on the edge of a cemented block. "Bachpan hi theek tha, daant tootte the, dil nahi (Childhood was better. Teeth were broken, not heart)," the text written in Hindi on the picture read.

Well, we couldn't argue but agree with Smriti Irani's post on childhood days. A few days ago, the Union Textile Minister had shared an adorable video to wish her best friend and television producer-director Ekta Kapoor on her 45th birthday. Reuniting with the team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Irani had the one of the best birthday wishes for Ekta Kapoor which made the birthday girl burst out in tears.

While sharing the adorable video with her followers, Smriti Irani wrote: Look who all came together after 20 years only for Ekta Kapoor. She ended her caption with the hashtag, #HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor and a few red heart emoticons. Commenting on Irani's post, TV czarina said, "This has made me cry!!! Thankuuuuuuu everyone specially uuuuuuuuu!"

A few days ago, Irani shared a heartbreaking video asking people to report child abuse and urged people to speak up against the atrocity against children. "Let our children know there is a system that seeks to protect, rescue & rehabilitate them," she tweeted. She also appealed people to dial 1098, the child helpline number in order to report child abuse.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Smriti Irani has been updating her fans on how to stay safe and maintain social distance. From sharing memes about her guardian angel to sharing a quirky wish on her parents wedding anniversary; from sharing witty memes that only mothers can relate with to paying a poetic tribute to lyricist Gulzar, the actor-turned-politician has been making the most of her quarantine period at home.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news