Lok Sabha election results 2019: All losers are not losers, says Mamata Banerjee

As the BJP is headed for a landslide victory and a second term at the Centre with an amazing performance in states like West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee congratulated the winners.

After five hours of counting as the trends showed that the BJP has come up with a stunning performance, and was leading in 19 of the 42 seats as against only two seats that they won five years back, she took to Twitter to write, "Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched."

The West Bengal Chief Minister said that she will do a complete review and then share her views with everybody. She also cautioned that the results will only be finalised after the counting process has been completed and the VVPAT's have been matched.

The BJP-led NDA was on its way to a landslide win in the Lok Sabha polls with trends indicating that the combine was ahead in around 350 out of the 542 Lok Sabha seats.

