Lok Sabha Election results 2019: BJP leading in 9 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Early trends in eleven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in nine seats while Congress has taken the lead in two. Gomati Sai from the BJP is leading from Raigarh seat while the party candidate Sunil Kumar Soni is running in front from the Raipur seat. BJP candidates from Sarguja, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Kanker, Korba and Rajnandgaon are also racing ahead.

Chhattisgarh: BJP leading on 9 seats, Congress leading on 2 seats; total seats 11 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

The Indian National Congress (INC) on the other hand has managed to secure a lead in Bastar and Mahasamund constituencies. In 2014, BJP emerged as the winning party in the state by sweeping 10 out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats, and INC winning only the Durg seat. Congress had managed to wrest Chhattisgarh from BJP in the Assembly elections held in 2018 and had formed government easily after winning 68 of the 90 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 8040 candidates across 542 seats in the country. As of 11.30 am, NDA is leading in 334 seats while UPA in 103. SP-BSP and other parties are leading in 105 seats across the country.

