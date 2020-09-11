Lok Sabha MPs to mark attendance through mobile app during monsoon session amid COVID-19

In a first, Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha will have to register their attendance digitally using a mobile application - Attendance Register App amid coronavirus pandemic. According to sources, the app is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread as they will not have to use or touch the attendance register. MPs have to be present inside the Parliament to register themselves using the coordinates provided by the app.

"The app will work only in the Parliament premises. The MPs will have to take their face shot and upload it to identify themselves. Then they have to register themselves and their attendance will be marked in the safest way possible in this pandemic," added a senior official. The features on the app comprise of the dashboard, applications, attendance, e-reports including leave applications, half-day, full-day attendance. Sources said that this application will be open for employees of the Secretariat as well.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and is slated to conclude on October 1, without any day off. Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and sitting in the Upper House will begin at 3 pm to 7 pm.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm.

