Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the House that accidents will come down after the Bill comes into effect

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote after a reply by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who said that technology can reduce the accidents and foreign investment was needed to bring in the technology.

"There is a system that doesn't allow the vehicle to run if the driver is under the influence of alcohol. Similarly, those driving without seat belts can be alerted in the police control rules," he said.

The minister assured the House that accidents will come down after the Bill comes into effect.

