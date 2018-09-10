'Lok Sabha polls a battle between daydreaming Opposition and its alliance'

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leader L K Advani during the BJP national executive meeting, in New Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The BJP projected the Lok Sabha polls as a battle between a "daydreaming" Opposition and its alliance, whose leader Narendra Modi has an "approval rating" of over 70 per cent and is set to build a "new India" by 2022.

The political resolution passed by the national executive of BJP said while the PM is building an India of "no poverty, casteism, corruption and communalism", the sole agenda of the "frustrated" Opposition was "roko Modi", Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"The BJP will return to power in 2019 with more seats and votes. The opposition is daydreaming. It neither has a leader nor policy nor strategy. It only has a negative agenda of stopping Modi and people do not like negative politics," he said about the resolution.

Lies don't go unnoticed: Yashwant Sinha

In a veiled attack on the PM, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha said lies of someone occupying top office does not go unnoticed, as people are smart enough to see through them.

