Lok Sabha polls: Narendra Modi, Advani to vote on Tuesday in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Arun Jaitley and BJP patriarch L K Advani are among top leaders who will vote on Tuesday in Gujarat, which will have a single phase polling for its 26 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP, in a release, said, all its key leaders, including Modi and Advani - who are registered voters in Gujarat - will exercise their franchise in morning hours. The prime minister, who is expected to land in Ahmedabad on Monday night, will cast his vote at a booth set up inside a school in the Ranip area of the city, which falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, it said.

BJP chief Amit Shah is the BJP nominee from Gandhinagar, earlier represented by Advani. Shah would exercise his franchise at a booth in the Naranpura area here and Advani at a government school in Khanpur, said the release.

It said Finance Minister Jaitley would cast his vote at a booth inside a college located on the SG Highway. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani would vote in Rajkot and Bhavnagar, respectively. From the Opposition camp, NCP leader Shankarsinh Vaghela would exercise his franchise in Vasan village in Gandhinagar district, and Congress MP Ahmed Patel at Piraman village in Bharuch district said a release issued by the Gujarat Congress.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, who is contesting from the Amreli seat, would exercise his franchise in Amreli town, it said. Congress leader and Anand candidate Bharatsinh Solanki would cast his vote in Dedarda village in Anand district.

A total of 4,51,52,373 voters are eligible to cast their vote across all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, where 371 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP had won all the 26 seats in the state in the 2014 general elections. Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had led the campaigning in Gujarat for their respective parties. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

