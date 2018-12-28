Long live love: Billy Cyrus congratulates Miley, Liam Hemsworth

hollywood

If there was even a smidgen of doubt left, Billy Cyrus has confirmed that his daughter Miley Cyrus is now married to her longtime fiancé Liam Hemsworth. After almost a week of speculation, Billy on Thursday took to his Instagram account and congratulated the much in love couple by posting a series of pictures from the wedding day with a caption: "Congratulations Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Long live love!"

View this post on Instagram Congratulations @LiamHemsworth @MileyCyrus Long live love !!!!! A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) onDec 27, 2018 at 2:43pm PST

The couple had already posted pictures from their special day on Instagram, however, none of them used the word 'wedding'. Well, Miley's father cleared the air over the wedding speculation. The country singer in one of his posts wrote, "Wedding wouldn't be complete without one shot from Dads outdated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy."

View this post on Instagram Congratulations @mileycyrus and @liamhemsworth! Long live love! A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) onDec 27, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

Expressing her love for her daughter, Miley's mother Tish also shared a picture on her Instagram, and captioned it, "This makes my heart so happy". In the snaps, dressed in an elegant off-the-shoulder, ivory gown, Miley looks happy as ever posing with her parents.

Miley and Liam tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 23, reported E! Online

